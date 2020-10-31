Lately, I love my pumpkin-spice-scented Glade plug-in refills. I plugged one in in my room and the living room. The scent isn’t too overpowering and still masks daily pet odors and just makes the house smell nicer altogether.
Emily
Gummelt
I recently returned from a long road trip with lots of must-see sites, and Roadtrippers was a huge help in preparing for it.
The app streamlined the planning process, letting me plot out destinations on a map and see nearby lodging and dining options, as well as area attractions. And when it came to sharing an itinerary with family who wanted to follow along, Roadtrippers also made it easy to pass on the pertinent details.
Erin
Wisdom