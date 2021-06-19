My husband got me hooked on listening to podcasts, specifically the “Astonishing Legends” podcast. I am trying to catch up by listening to a couple of episodes per day at work. I’m only two years behind now. The hosts are hilarious, and I learn so much with each episode. Now, when my husband goes on and on about all things paranormal, I understand what he’s talking about. I’m still not into scary things at all, but the stories are very interesting. We are actually taking a weekend away to go to a Bigfoot conference.
— Christina Hazelwood
Full disclosure: I absolutely hate fixing my hair. My hair is thick and coarse so I can’t wash it every day. This leaves me with a mop on my head that is boring. Lately, I’ve been trying to find a better option for a ponytail. I found it! I remember a friend doing something resembling a faux hawk. I take small hair ties and create three separate hair knots down my scalp. This creates a fun Viking princess-type of look. I’m in love.
— Jennifer Hall
