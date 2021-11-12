I recently watched the limited series “Maid” on Netflix and thought it was one of the better shows I’ve seen in a while in terms of storyline and multifaceted characters. It also gave a more subtle portrayal of domestic abuse than I’ve seen elsewhere, and I’m sure it’s important to demonstrate that abuse doesn’t always manifest as it stereotypically appears on TV.
— Erin Wisdom
I’ve always had healthy teeth. I’d get my checkups and cleanings every six months and be good to go. Well, recently I’ve learned that I have gum disease. I’ve learned it is very common and can happen to anyone, despite regular brushings and good oral care. So, in addition to treatments by the dentist, I had to break down and buy a Waterpik. I’m in love with it. After I’ve brushed my teeth, I fill up the reservoir and start it up. It’s a really nice feeling that I’m getting down to the gums to help curb plaque buildup. The best part was that I found them on sale at Sam’s Club and was able to use my health savings account to pay for it.
— Jennifer Hall
