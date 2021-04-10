Right now, I’m loving my air fryer. It’s literally saving my life and keeping my children from starving, all while making me feel like a gourmet chef. I barely use my stove for more than counter space anymore because my air fryer is giving me all the feels. Maybe I need a larger one to keep my current one company.
— LaTonya Williams, photographer for Josephine
Right now I am back into loving plants. I never stopped loving plants, but when spring rolls around I can’t get enough. From houseplants to wild plants, I am all about it. This year is my first year doing a full in-ground garden in my yard and I couldn’t be more excited. It was a lot of work to get it ready, but I know it will be so worth it. I’m doing carrots, three different types of leafy greens, onions, peas and an assortment of sweet and spicy peppers. I also got a chocolate mint plant and a blackberry bush that I am super excited to add to the yard. I can’t wait to eat my fresh fruits and veggies and learn more about plants and gardening. Nature and plants have always helped me when I get down in the dumps, and I can already feel the difference.
— Ashley Chandler, publishing operations manager at News-Press NOW
