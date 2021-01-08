Yay! Engagement!

☐ Insure engagement ring.

☐ Take engagement photos.

☐ Plan engagement party

Pre-planning.

☐ Settle on wedding budget.

☐ Finalize wedding theme/colors/style.

☐ Create a wedding guest list.

☐ Choose “best” people.

☐ Pick wedding date.

☐ List family traditions to incorporate.

☐ Submit engagement announcement to the newspaper.

The majors

☐ Hire a wedding planner.

☐ Set wedding venue.

☐ Set reception venue.

☐ Hire a photographer.

☐ Hire a florist.

☐ Hire DJ/band.

☐ Hire caterer.

☐ Hire videographer.

☐ Book officiant.

☐ Hire ceremony musicians.

☐ Order wedding desserts.

☐ Find rental supplier for chairs, linens, etc.

☐ Book transportation.

☐ Book wedding night accommodations.

☐ Send save the dates.

☐Other arrangements

☐ Make hair/makeup appointments.

☐ Book honeymoon.

What to wear.

☐ Buy wedding bands.

☐ Buy wedding dress.

☐ Settle on wedding party outfits.

☐ Schedule gown fitting appointments.

☐ Schedule tux fitting appointments.

Pre-wedding celebrations.

☐ Finalize venue and caterer for rehearsal dinner.

☐ Schedule ceremony rehearsal.

☐ Discuss and confirm “best”

For the guests

☐ Register for gifts.

☐ Create wedding website.

☐ Send invitations.

☐ Reserve block of hotel rooms for out-of-town guests.

The minors

☐ Decide on guest book.

☐ Design and create favors.

☐ Create ceremony program.

☐ Buy bridal party gifts.

☐ Create seating chart.

☐ Assemble welcome bags.

☐ Create place settings.

☐ Decide on centerpieces and bouquets.

Paperwork

☐ Sign prenuptial agreements.

☐ Apply for marriage license.

Send thank-you notes for any gifts received in advance.

The ceremony

☐ write ceremony.

☐ Confirm participants.

☐ Write vows.

☐ Prepare toasts.

Last-minute confirmations

Order alcohol.

☐ Set up “must play” and “do not play” music lists.

☐ Finalize ceremony in writing with officiant.

☐ Create a wedding-day schedule.

☐ Call guests who have not RSVP'd.

☐ Give caterer a final head count.

☐ Confirm delivery details with wedding dessert provider.

☐ Decide on receiving line order.

☐ Determine and confirm any wedding-day tasks with friends and family.

☐ Confirm floral delivery.

☐ Confirm final payment with all vendors.

☐ Pick up marriage license.

☐ Put together tip envelopes and designate someone to hand them out.

Style

☐ Break in wedding shoes.

☐ Get final haircuts.

☐ Get final spa treatments.

☐ Make emergency bridal kit.

☐ Plan night-before activities.

☐ Post wedding

☐ Dry clean and preserve wedding gown and veil.

☐ Preserve wedding bouquet.

☐ rite thank-you notes within eight weeks.

☐ Change all insurance policies to include spouse.

☐ Complete name-changing paperwork.

☐ Check on outstanding registry items.