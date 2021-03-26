We asked a few ladies, “Warmer weather is just around the corner. What’s the first thing you want to do?”
“I am an avid gardener and am looking forward to getting our garden planted. There is just something comforting about getting my hands dirty. I also can what we grow. It was comforting to know this time last year that our pantry was stocked with food from our garden. We could survive a while without going to the grocery store.”
- Angie Springs,
regional communications and marketing manager with the American Red Cross
“I’m excited about spending more time outside enjoying the sunshine, getting dirty in the garden, playing ball and going to the zoo with my boys.”
- Barbara Werner, secretary at St. Francis Xavier School
“It’s a tossup between taking the camper out to one of the state parks or sitting on my deck reading a good book with a beverage of my choice.”
- Gena Puckett, teacher at Platte County RIII High School
