Growing up, my sister and I were really involved in dance. Each of us spent about 20 hours a week in dance classes.
Whether it was tap, jazz or ballet, we were always moving. One of our teachers put together a duet for the two of us to tap to “Dueling Banjos.” I felt so lucky to get to dance with and learn from my big sister. She’s five years older so a 7-year-old isn’t always a 12-year-old’s first choice of companion.
Our dance team was lucky enough to dance on a cruise and we performed our duet. At the very end of the number, she flips me over her back. Right as she was flipping me one way, the cruise ship tipped the other way. Needless to say, the ship won that one and we both toppled over. She picked me right up and we finished our number.
Even though it didn’t go the way we expected, it was a memory I’ll never forget.
— Melissa Morrison, St. Joseph
Growing up, my mom was a teacher so my siblings and I got to spend parts of our summer in Pella, Iowa, where my grandparents live.
I remember feeling so excited before each visit, you would have thought we were taking off on a trip to Disneyland. Instead we were headed to grandma and grandpa’s house to play for hours in their backyard with our cousins or the neighbors.
We took many walks to visit the little shops along the square. Several summers we drove a few miles out of town to Red Rock Dam, where my siblings, cousins and I were sure we were on a major beach somewhere.
After each visit when it was time to leave, I remember sobbing for the first hour or so into our drive home. We lived for stays with our grandparents. My grandpa is no longer living, which has made things very different, and my grandmother has just sold the family home. Even at 30 years old I still get just as excited to visit her. I truly hope my children grow up with as many memories of their grandparents as I do mine.
— Jennifer Cluck, Highland, Kansas