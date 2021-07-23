If anything could be an Olympic sport, what would you gold medal in?
“Honestly, staying in the same spot for long periods of time. I have an L-shaped couch and I sit in the same spot for really long periods of time. I just sit there and play Animal Crossing, read and watch TV. That’s where my cat sleeps, too.”
- Katie Frazee
“Makeup and cooking. Makeup is like a hobby for me. I love to put it on myself or other people. And people say they like my food and like me cooking for them. So if they’re wanting me to cook for them, I must be a good cook.”
- Ibon Rincon
“Playing games on my phone ... with toddlers. I love playing games. I can do it for hours. No one else in my family can do it.”
- Vickie Christgen
“Shopping. Online especially. I love clothes. I’m a shopaholic. I can’t stop.”
- Haylee Leeson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.