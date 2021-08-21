What’s your favorite
back-to-school memory?
“We grew up in Stewartsville, so going to St. Joe was a trip. As a kid, I loved going to pick out my Trapper Keeper and having lunch with mom. Winstead’s was a treat for us. I have three sisters, and my mom would take each of us individually to shop for one afternoon.”
- Heather Mitchell, owner, Hazel’s Coffee Company
“My favorite memory of going back to school as a teen was that I would once again be back with my friends that I had missed during the summer.”
- Martha Clark, professional volunteer
“I was a twirler in high school (Lexington High School). I loved when marching band started and we prepared for parades. I was also a twirler at the University of Central Missouri back in the day.”
- Kathy Robertson, retired FACS teacher
“I can remember having to stand on the front porch stairs with my two little brothers and take the ever-famous ‘first day of school’ pictures and hating it. Then dad would drive the three of us in the back seat with our backpacks and metal lunch boxes clanging together. I was always really nervous yet excited at the same time. I always wanted to see my friends every day instead of here and there in the summer. Since I went to St. Francis Xavier and Bishop LeBlond High School, small classes, it was kind of like coming home getting everybody back together. Some I had spent time with over the summer, but others I didn’t see at all. So it was like family coming together.”
- Missy Tucker, ops specialist at Waste Management
