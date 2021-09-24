Question: “From hayrides to trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins, what is a fond Halloween memory you have growing up?”
“Halloween is always about picking the right — and best — costume, isn’t it? Well, when I was about 8 or 9 years old, it was decided I was going to be a genie for Halloween … in July.
Why so many months ahead, you ask? Well, it was because my sweetheart of a mom was going to make my costume. She did, and it was perfectly pink (think ‘I Dream of Jeannie’) and appropriate minimal coverage (wink).
Welp, when Halloween came around the minimal body coverage from the costume and the cold, rainy weather did NOT mix. I was forced to wear a turtleneck under my genie costume! Have you ever seen or imagined a genie wearing a turtleneck? Well all my friends and neighbors can safely say they did on that Halloween night! Hahahahaha!”
— Andi Ramsey, mortgage representative, Nodaway Valley Bank
“Going to the pumpkin patch for sure. Riding the tractor to the field and picking out the perfect pumpkin. There’s nothing better than that. Now that I have kids, that’s a tradition I will carry on every year. We go to as many pumpkin patches as we can. We come home and carve the pumpkins, and then I roast the seeds so we can eat them.”
— Annie Cordry, caseworker, Missouri Department of Social Services children’s division
“Trick-or-treating is what I remember the most. All of my cousins and I would get dressed up and we would go around trick-or-treating in the neighborhoods. At the end of the night, we would all gather to trade candy that we had collected that night.”
— Blair Darnell, business analyst, Boehringer Ingelheim
“I love all the Halloween things, but trick-or-treating was the best. I loved coming up with costume ideas, and my mom always worked hard to make them happen for me. I lived in a great neighborhood with lots of kids on a dead-end street so we could run around without worrying about cars. It was always so much fun, and the candy was pretty good, too.”
— Dawn Cooperider, co-owner, Preferred Pest Control
