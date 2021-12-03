What is something you really wanted as
a kid but never got?
“A play sewing machine. My mother always sewed when I was growing up, and I always wanted a play one to be just like her.”
— Stacey Peterson
“A solo Disney trip. I’ve been to Disney but I never got a solo trip like my siblings did.”
— Page Black
“Anything brand-name. All my friends had Nike and stuff. We were the discount, sales rack shoppers.”
— Jessica Estes
