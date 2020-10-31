When it comes to shopping for men, most would probably say they just want stuff they’ll actually use.
“A tie, first of all, is a great gift for a man who wears neckwear, but in a more casual-wear (society) that’s probably not the best option,” said Mark Antle, owner of Leibowitz Menswear in St. Joseph. “Men now instead of buying ties are putting pocket squares in their sportscoats.”
While Leibowitz has a plethora of neckties for every style and function, there are other options for men this year. From Tommy Bahama pullovers, loafers, boots and cologne to watches, flannels, vests and luggage.
“But what I want my customers to think about this Christmas is the fact that we offer personal service,” Antle said. “By that I mean in today’s world of COVID we can get in to our system and look at his prior purchases … and drill down to see the fit.”
Then, if the customer is not comfortable getting out, Antle said he and his staff can text pictures of products to the buyer’s phone with some ideas and price ranges. They even wrap purchases and bring them our to the customer’s car.
“That’s a lot more personal than someone getting online and buying something off of Amazon,” Antle said.
Truth be told, shopping is still a tactile thing. People want to touch and feel items, even those they might be buying for a gift.
“Our business, the men’s specialty store business, has evolved in the last 10 years as to what we offer,” Antle said. “With COVID coming in to play, it has helped us to rethink the way we do things.
Like other small businesses, Leibowitz figured out that superior customer service in a online shopping-driven world is the best way to capitalize on things this year.
For shoppers, especially gift-givers, it is good to keep the experience in mind. And experiences make great presents, too.
Besides clothing and accessories this year, consider giving the gift of a locally brewed beverage, or two … or six along with a T-shirt from the establishment or even a growler. If he’d prefer wine, a beautiful selection from the many local vineyards would be perfect. Better yet, create an individualized gift certificate for a night out and wine tasting.
If he likes gaming, get him an NES Classic Edition. Nothing says throwback like a night of “Super Mario Brothers” or “Donkey Kong.” Or try a customized cornhole set he can look forward to playing next spring.
Another great techie gift is new Echo Buds wireless earbuds, fully equipped with Alexa. With a 20-hour battery life, comfort and great sound quality, he’ll be happy you splurged.