Let’s be honest, women can be hard to shop for. Richard Ragan, owner of Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., in St. Joseph, said the most important thing is to just listen (to them) and you can usually pick up on what they want.
“If you’re going to get them shoes, check out their closet and look at some sizes,” he said. “And the other thing is to trust us. We’re not going to sell you something to get you laughed out of the house. We know what’s popular and other things based on the information we gather. We generally know what people are going to want.”
This year, for example, Ragan said it’s pretty much anything in that bootie or ankle-boot look. Dr. Maarten’s are making a comeback, but another popular brand, Taos, also has the combat boot-esque look many women are wanting to pair with jeans and dresses.
But probably the biggest item right now is Hey Dude, a brand known for light and comfortable slip-on loafers. They are in the athleisure category.
Other great options are Sorel snow boots and apparel and accessories like Nordic Beach.
“The one thing you don’t want to do is get a gift card,” Ragan said. “Let us help you. We’re going to treat this as a physical gift card. She can bring it back if she doesn’t like it.”
Other great accessory gifts are backpack purses. These are convenient, better on the back and trendy. While you can find them for as little as $30, a good-quality bag should run you anywhere from $50 to $125.
For women on the go, it’s great to help them stay charged. The IGLiving Wireless Charger, which retails for about $24.99, is perfect for not only charging but organization as the device keeps everything contained to one unit. It’s a perfect tech gift.
If wine is her thing, and she’s not into crafting with the empties, get her grow packets. Once she finishes a bottle of Merlot, she can plug the bottle with one of three seeded capsules and watch fresh herbs or edible flowers grow in just two weeks time. The company, Urban Leaf, sells them on its website for $19.
It may seem crazy, but get her a silk pillowcase. They really do make a difference when it comes to bedhead and complexion. The material helps to reduce friction against the hair and skin. They come in a variety of colors and can be picked up at nearly any local store.