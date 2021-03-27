For a long time, business ownership was just a seed of a dream for April Kendall.
And when that dream finally did bloom, it looked different than what she’d initially envisioned. Rather than the wine shop and event center she’d had in the back of her mind for a dozen years, Kendall and her husband found themselves in a position to purchase the former Golf Club of St. Joseph. The property at 6480 U.S. Highway 169 is now Copper Hill Golf Club, and it’s been a year since its grand opening.
“This past year has been phenomenal,” Kendall says. “Way more than we ever expected.”
With a background in education and a number of years as a stay-at-home mom, golf course ownership was far from a natural career progression. And with her husband maintaining a separate full-time job, a lot of the responsibility for transforming the run-down property fell to her.
Add a life-altering pandemic to the mix, and it wouldn’t have been surprising if Copper Hill’s first year were a brutal one, but Kendall found that through a combination of personal commitment and the right assistance, the reborn golf course thrived. Among those who have been an especially big help to her is Jean Miller, whom she knew from their past lives working together in special education. Miller now serves as Copper Hill’s general manager.
“Her work ethic is amazing, and I really wanted to have her as a part of this,” Kendall says. “It’s one of the best decisions we made.”
Among the work that Kendall and her team accomplished early on were renovating the clubhouse and bathrooms, as well as pouring new concrete throughout the property. Other updates were put on hold when COVID hit — but despite this hindrance, the pandemic actually proved helpful in other ways.
“A lot of people thought this place was a dump and wouldn’t give us a chance,” Kendall notes. “But when COVID shut other places down, they came.”
She adds that the course hasn’t drawn only men. Women and families are also among its new clientele. And at a time when many have been more homebound than ever before, Copper Hill has offered a welcome way to get out and be active. (Although she wasn’t a golfer previously, to say she’s developed an appreciation for the game now is an understatement, Kendall said.)
Another unexpected plus of the pandemic was the extra time it forced Kendall to take in thinking through some renovation plans, such as how to go about creating more space for parking. Also delayed have been the batting cages the course will open this spring, as well as the addition that’s really been at the root of this entire venture: Prestyn’s Wine Bar.
Named for her daughters, Presleigh and Tynleigh, the wine bar also will open this spring, in a restored brick building on Copper Hill’s property. Finally seeing this ambition come to fruition is very exciting, and for anyone else waiting to pull the trigger on their own career change or long-held dream, Kendall has some simple words of encouragement.
“Go for it,” she says. “Don’t be scared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.