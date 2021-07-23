When baby number two rolled around for Heather Whalinger, everyone was asking what she needed and when was the baby shower.
“I never even thought about a baby shower for this one,” she said. “It felt very faux paux to make a big fuss and buy me stuff when it wasn’t my first.”
But that’s when a coworker, and close friend, suggested throwing her a baby sprinkle.
It was a concept Whalinger had never heard of.
Sprinkles are a less lavish event than that of a shower. They typically are more intimate with fewer guests and more simple of gifts.
“People are going to buy her things anyways and want to celebrate with her so it accomplishes both,” said Makenzie Moore, Whalinger’s friend. “Sprinkles are honestly perfect for situations like Heather’s. Yes, it’s her second baby so she doesn’t need the big ticket basics but it’s a different sex so it feels like a new situation.”
Whalinger’s baby shower was at her church’s basement to accomodate the dozens of attendees like parents, grandparents, cousins, siblings, coworkers, close neighbors and even all of their children. She said there were about 60 people there.
For the sprinkle, however, the guest list would be limited to just close friends and family, less than 20, and be hosted at Moore’s home.
Instead of a giant cake, cupcakes, balloon arches, pot luck food spread, hours worth of baby games and hundreds of dollars worth of gifts, Whalinger’s sprinkle consisted of finger foods, cupcakes, socializing and opening a few cute new outfits and stocking up on diapers.
“It was absolutely perfect and felt right,” Whalinger said. “She even kept with the sprinkle theme and had loads of sprinkles on the food and sprinkles on the decor.”
Both she and her hostess, Moore, give a few tips on the perfect sprinkle.
TIPS
Don’t ask someone to host a sprinkle for you as it’s not a requirement.
If you choose to register, keep it simple and list the basic necessities. Also, don’t list the registry on the invitations. if someone asks, then divulge that information.
Keep it casual.
