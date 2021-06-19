Donna Wilson chose a career in nursing with the goal of influencing care and treatment for vulnerable populations. That path led her to have a deeper understanding of those who were struggling and marginalized.
Wilson became acutely aware that social issues such as poverty, unemployment and lack of education had a detrimental impact on the health of individuals and communities. Addressing the social determinants of health became her passion, both personally and professionally, and led her to become an outspoken advocate, community activist and volunteer.
Wilson has a long history of service to the YWCA St. Joseph. She served on the organization’s board of directors from 2011 to 2017 and has been active in the success of the Women of Excellence event, serving on the steering committee and as a table captain. Wilson was once a Women of Excellence nominee for Woman in the Workplace and was instrumental in the growth of the teen parenting and mentoring program and worked to ensure that adequate funding was available to meet the community’s needs.
Wilson has played a significant role in many community initiatives that support vulnerable populations, including the implementation of mobile medical services for children, a pediatric dental program and The Crossing’s Nutrition center, re-entry program and former emergency shelter. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors for the Noyes Home and played a key role in its annual Take a Seat fundraiser.
Her support of YWCA St. Joseph and her contributions to the health, safety and wellbeing of all members of our community make her a true Y Woman of Merit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.