Originally from south of St. Louis, transplanted from Kevin’s job. Lives here in St. Joseph.

I used to do it as a hobby, every Sunday I would go to my grandmother’s house and do a task

I was always known as the family member that cleaned everyone’s houses

I’ve always done it and from time to time, over the years, never really made a career of it

Her husband suggested, because she wasn’t happy working for someone else, to do something that you’re passionate about and good it

Unfortunately with those that fly under the radar, those are the ones I hear about with clients

I have insurance, I have a license, I have legitimate 1099 employees that work for me – you don’t have to worry about it.

I am very particular about the fact that I clean but then leave items where I found them, laying out if necessary

The term “hobby business” is an oxymoron. It’s either one or the other and there’s nothing inferior about wither.

Many women make money from their hobby. Many women make money from their business. The difference is hobbies don’t require a business license, collect and pay sales tax and do a certain amount of revenue per the IRS’ guidelines. Legitimate businesses have the appropriate documentation, pay taxes and are often insured.

Capital Site Services, I chose the name that was generic in case we wanted to do a DBA, there’s some we’re looking into down the road. Eventually have both their sons working for them.

I don’t have a lot of overhead because certain clients have particular cleaning items, and I build that into their quote.

Residential: floors, baseboards, windows, window seals, cleaning, dusting, bathrooms, even done laundry for some individuals. Sometimes match kids’ socks.

Commercial: Goes in after hours with everything from baseboards, to bathrooms and sanitizing floors for germs because they are obviously public places. Windows, door frames, dust frames, pictures, Let’s be honest, people can be really gross. When I walk into a place, and I see that it’s pretty dirty, that makes me nervous. That means someone didn’t have time to clean. You don’t go into a hotel and see that the sheets weren’t cleaned and climb into that bed. You’re paying for clean, fresh sheets.

I do overnight cleaning for those who work nights. I do venues, too, for the next group coming in.