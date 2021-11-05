I’ve often heard my aunt complain that every Hallmark Christmas movie ends the same. It snows, and they kiss.
If you are like her and get tired of the seemingly predictable storylines, perhaps curling up with a good book is more your style for the holidays.
Local libraries are a great resource for finding your holiday reading material. Librarians can recommend a good book series, genre or author based on your interests.
Kelly Morris, branch manager for the Rolling Hills Consolidated Library, recommends several books, including "My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories" edited by Stephanie Perkins.
“This collection brings together a dozen popular authors from the young adult genre for some wintertime fun,” Morris said. “Best of all, the stories are short enough to fit one in while you're waiting for a batch of cookies to come out of the oven.”
"The Christmas Caramel Murder" is just one of the 28 books in the Hannah Swenson mystery series by Joanne Fluke. Baker Hannah Swensen solves murders as she runs her bakery, The Cookie Jar.
“These books feature recipes from the stories along with helpful notes added by Hannah,” Morris said. “This particular title is just one of several of her Christmas-themed mysteries, and the recipes alone make the books worth reading.”
She also recommends "Christmas Bookshop" by Jenny Colgan, "Matzah Ball" by Jean Meltzer and "Royal Holiday" by Jasmine Guillory.
Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the St. Joseph Public Library, also has a variety of recommendations, including a book from the Hallmark Publishing Company if you still want the Hallmark vibe but prefer books to television.
General fiction:
-- "Every Time a Bell Rings" by Carmel Harrington.
Adult cozy mystery:
-- "Christmas Tree Farm Mystery Series," a series of three books by Jacqueline Frost.
"In Peppermint Peril" by Joy Avon.
Adult romance:
-- "In a Holidaze" by Christina Lauren.
-- "Christmas Charms" by Teri Wilson.
-- "A Timeless Christmas" by Alexis Stanton.
-- "Christmas Eve" at Friday Harbor by Lisa Kleypas.
-- "A Very Perry Christmas" by Marie Landry.
For adults and young adults:
-- "I’m Dreaming of a Wyatt Christmas" by Tiffany Schmidt.
-- "What Light" by Jay Asher.
I can’t imagine anything cozier than having a fuzzy blanket and a stack of books near me as I settle in with a cup of coffee or hot cocoa topped with mini marshmallows. If your life is crazy and the kids or dogs are too loud to hear the Hallmark movies on the television, pick up a book. Diving into the world within can drown out the chaos and make your holiday season a little more merry and bright.
