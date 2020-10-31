‘Tis the season of feasting and foods, the time of year that diets and deprivation are replaced with gluttony and goodies.
Many of our holiday memories are based around the consumption of calories. From Grandma’s sweet potato casserole to Aunt Dorothy‘s banana cream pie to the glazed ham that mom would baste for hours, there are recipes that take you right back to your childhood.
We go into the holidays with a knife in one hand and a fork in the other, enthusiastic about sharing meals and memories. That joy quickly fades after the holiday feast, because once it is consumed, we have to figure out how to fit all of those leftovers into the refrigerator.
The old adage “your eyes are bigger than your stomach” is never more evident than when you are preparing for a holiday meal. One turkey is never enough, because you “don’t want anyone to go away hungry,” and for some reason you also feel it is necessary to throw an additional ham in the oven, just in case someone doesn’t really like poultry. The number of sides you cook is equivalent to the amount of holiday spirit you have, so you can’t be chintzy and only serve 10. And you are also required by an unwritten holiday law to have a dessert buffet, re-creating all of the whipped-cream-covered recipes that have been passed down through each generation.
Once the meal is served and the “plague of locusts,” aka your family, devours all of your creations, you look at the disaster left behind and are faced with some major life decisions. You hate to throw the meal remnants away because you worked so hard to create them, not to mention you spent three months’ worth of income to provide everyone with that Martha Stewart magazine worthy meal, but where in the world are you going to store them?
You become OCD about tossing things into the garbage. You move them from one cabinet to the other, then to the laundry room, then to the fridge. You think you have the nerve to throw some of the foil-covered containers away, but conviction takes over and you shove them back into the fridge, convincing yourself you can make the item into a casserole of some kind. You want to curse every time you see a spoonful of leftover cheesy potatoes, but you can’t give up the fight.
Even the dog suffers when a family is on a “leftover carousel.” He completely gives up begging for treats because he is fat and nauseous, tired of being forced to eat the “guilt food” that you don’t want to waste.
At some point in this process, your family begins boycotting your leftover-laden meals. Their complaints do not drown out your desire to repurpose that post-holiday congealed gravy. Then just when you are about to cave, your thoughts turn to freezing the “memories.” You get your Ziploc bags out, ladle the green bean casserole in, then zip it shut. Another bag soon holds a giant glob of stuffing, followed by three bags of leftover mashed potatoes, because we all know we way overdo that side dish. You put them in the “icy time capsule,” giddy at the thought of having your delicious holiday dinner a second time, perhaps in the middle of January.
Time passes and the memory of the holidays is in the rear view mirror. The warmer months have returned and you open the freezer to get the ribs out for the neighborhood barbecue. You see some unidentifiable, frosty-covered bags at the bottom of the freezer, and that’s when it hits you. Your optimism of having a second holiday dinner did not quiet happen like you have expected. You are now forced, by freezer burn, to finally throw those leftovers away.
As the chunks of months-old, icy turkey pieces hit the bottom of the trash, you swear that next year you will do better at portion control.
I have made that vow for so many years now, it has become the family joke. I try, but for some reason when I start cooking, one can turns into 12 and three pies become eight. The good news is, we keep adding to our family and more people means more food consumed. That just naturally brings down the amount of leftovers one will have. I figure if I can add eight more people to my holiday family gathering this year, it should just about be perfect. If not, I will throw the leftovers away in June.