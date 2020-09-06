Both Kansas and Missouri offer online, mail-in and in-person voter registration.
Missouri mail-in or in-person requirements:
You can register by mail to vote in Missouri by printing a voter registration form, found at s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterregistration/home/print. Be sure to read the instructions carefully and fill it out completely. Send the completed form to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Wednesday, Oct. 7. You also can register to vote in person if you prefer.
Missouri online requirements:
You are required to use a tablet, mobile device or other touchscreen device to register online to vote. This is because you will be required to provide a signature during the process. You can register online to vote until Oct. 7.
To register in Missouri you must:
4 Be a citizen of the United States.
4 Be a resident of Missouri.
4 Be at least 17 1/2 years old (you must be 18 to vote).
4 Not be on probation or parole after conviction of a felony, until finally discharged from such probation or parole.
4 Not be convicted of a felony or misdemeanor connected with the right of suffrage.
4 Not be adjudged incapacitated by any court of law.
4 Not be confined under a sentence of imprisonment.
Kansas mail-in or in-person requirements:
You can register by mail to vote in Kansas by printing a voter registration form, found at www.kssos.org/forms/elections/voterregistration.pdf. Be sure to read the instructions carefully and fill it out completely. Send the completed form to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 13. You also can register to vote in person if you prefer.
Kansas online requirements:
You need a Kansas ID to use Kansas’s online voter registration system. If you don’t have a Kansas-issued ID, you can still register by mail to vote. You can register online to vote until Oct. 13.
To register in Kansas you must:
4 Be a citizen of the United States.
4 Be a resident of Kansas.
4 Be 18 years old by the next election.
4 Have completed the terms of your sentence if convicted of a felony; a person serving a sentence for a felony conviction is ineligible to vote.
4 Not claim the right to vote in any other location or under any other name.
4 Not be excluded from voting by a court of competent jurisdiction.
You can also use the National Voter Registration Form.
Simply print and fill out the National Voter Registration Form found at www.eac.gov/sites/default/files/eac_assets/1/6/Federal_Voter_Registration_ENG.pdf.
Box 6 — ID Number: Your completed voter registration form must contain your Missouri driver’s license number. Your completed voter registration form must also include the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have a driver’s license or a Social Security number, please write “NONE” on the form. A unique identifying number will be assigned by the State. Any electronic media, printouts or mailing labels provided under this section shall not include telephone numbers and Social Security numbers of voters.
Box 7 — Choice of Party: Missouri does NOT require that you register with a party to participate in partisan primary elections.
Box 8 — Race or Ethnic Group: Leave blank. This information is not required.
Review the “Who can vote?” section above and check that you’re eligible.
Sign the form.
Send the completed form to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Wednesday, Oct. 7.
If you are registering to vote for the first time in your jurisdiction and are mailing this registration application. Federal law requires you to show proof of identification the first time you vote. Proof of identification includes: A current and valid photo identification or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address.