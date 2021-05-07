Growing up, Kristy Cochran hoped to someday have five children, including a set of twins — and life delivered on that wish in a big way.
The St. Joseph woman did in fact have five children in just six years, and among these are not one, but two, sets of identical twins. Her daughters Nikki and Taylor are now 29, her son Cody is 26 and her sons Devin and Dereck are 23.
“I’m glad we had the first set of twins first,” Cochran said, “because then when Cody came, it was easy. And then with the second set of twins, it was routine.”
If anything could prepare her to call the second set of twins “routine,” it was likely the crash course in advanced parenting that came when her daughters were born. At that time, Cochran and her husband lived in southern California, where he worked long hours and had a long commute.
Thus she was frequently parenting on her own and was initially nursing 43 times a day, carefully tracking each feeding to ensure the girls were receiving equal amounts. It wasn’t until they were 2- to 3-months-old and had the neck strength to hold their own heads up that she could nurse them simultaneously.
On top of all the standard responsibilities, new parents assume, those who have identical twins take on one notably unique task: Making sure not to mix up their babies. To help with this, Nikki wore a piece of yarn around her ankle for a month. After that, Cochran was able to distinguish the girls through something in their eyes — although others couldn’t see this subtle difference.
With her second set of twins, Cochran needed that yarn for a full year. She noted that this may have been simply because she was busier at that point than when she’d had only her daughters. But it was also the case that Devin and Dereck were entirely identical, even down to the smallest details.
“Their doctor even put in their charts that they had no distinguishing characteristics,” she said, adding that even today, she on occasion still has trouble telling them apart.
But despite challenges like this and the others inherent to raising a large family, Cochran is quick to offer encouragement to other parents of multiples.
“Don’t listen to the negative,” she said. “Everyone would always say ‘double trouble’ or ‘You don’t know how hard it’s going to be,’ but I think it’s just weird people aren’t more positive about kids.”
She added that efficiency and organization were key to raising five children so close in age, and she also found it helpful to start her kids on vegetables rather than fruits when they were babies. This was an approach she said kept them from developing a sweet tooth and may also have staved off picky eating tendencies — which is one parenting hurdle she never encountered.
Looking back now that her children are grown, Cochran has much more to say about the enjoyment of raising them than about any difficulties. She also has stories of uncanny moments — like when her twin sons, as preschoolers, once drew the same picture despite being in different places. Or like when her daughters performed the exact same on a test in second grade — even putting the same wrong answer on the only question they missed. The twins also performed equally on standardized tests, despite having different teachers and different homework loads.
There were also instances where her daughters would dress identically on accident. Of course, when they were younger, Cochran had fun dressing the twins identically on purpose. And wanting them to also take full advantage of being identical, she even encouraged each set of twins to switch places at school — which Devin and Dereck pulled off for a day in elementary school, and Nikki and Taylor managed for a full two weeks in high school.
“I wanted them to have the memory of that twin experience,” Cochran said. “Why not — most people can’t do that.”
Speaking of unique experiences: In the Cochran family, it was actually Cody — the son without an identical twin — who was the “unusual” one. This was even true at extended family gatherings, where for a while, the only children were Cochran’s and her brother’s, who also happened to be a set of identical twins.
With this being the case, Cochran always took special care to make sure Cody didn’t feel overlooked or left out. When strangers approached the family at the grocery store to ask questions about the twins, for example, she would always make a point to introduce Cody not as her middle child or oldest son but, rather, as her “golden child.”
“Then other kids think Cody’s the favorite,” she said, “but I don’t have any favorites.”
What she does have is a growing collection of experiences distinctive to a mother of multiples. She now has a grandchild, for example, who can’t tell his father apart from his uncle. She has identical daughters who have boyfriends that, despite not being related, somehow strongly resemble each other. And, maybe most importantly, she has words of wisdom pertinent to any parent: “Enjoy it. They grow up faster than you think.”
