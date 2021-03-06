A new year is a time for new dreams — although for Annie Corrington, those dreams have been in the works for a while.
Corrington has had a lifelong passion for art and, after growing up in St. Louis and studying art at Truman State University, she went on to earn a master’s degree in education to increase her ability to make her passion profitable.
“My mom told me I needed to not be a starving artist,” said Corrington, who is in her 14th year as an educator and currently teaches art to kindergarteners through 12th-graders in Mound City, Missouri.
Teaching has provided more than a paycheck. It also introduced her to her husband, Tom Corrington, who teaches science and history. And it was some T-shirt quilts she made for him about a year ago that spurred her to create a side business, which currently has her creating about one quilt per week.
But her vision goes beyond this to encompass all the art forms she teaches — including drawing, painting and pottery. And rather than taking her away from teaching, her entrepreneurial dream is to not only create her own art but also to have a place where she can offer classes that help others hone their creative skills.
“It’s weird in this time of coronavirus to want a physical space, but I dream of having one that’s all about art,” Corrington said, adding that just as exciting to her as the prospect of having this place is establishing it in Downtown St. Joseph.
“I see so much potential there,” she added. “Waterfront towns have the potential to be really cool, and I want to be a part of that.”
Although these uncertain times make it difficult to make concrete plans, Corrington hopes to be close to having that Downtown storefront about a year from now.
As she plans her path and waits for the pandemic to pass, she is thankful in the meantime to be able to grow her business from home. And as she tackles the quilts and other sewing projects that come her way — One currently on her agenda, for example, is making memory bears from a military uniform — she dreams of the day she’ll teach a number of women to quilt or to sew Halloween costumes or to follow wherever else creativity might lead.
“It’s very scary, but I think if you have a dream, follow it,” Corrington said. “I feel my toes starting down a new path, and I’m excited to see where it leads.”