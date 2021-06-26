The YWCA celebrated its 20th year of honoring women in the community with the Women of Excellence awards earlier this month. While the event was virtual again this year, the organization highlighted women in several categories.
Woman in the Workplace
As operations manager for Stifel, Julie Barber is the go-to person for everything from manually fixing mechanical door closers to helping settle multi-million-dollar accounts. In addition to handling all day-to-day operational duties in an office of 14 and managing support staff, she is a full-time dedicated assistant to four producers who handle 2,300 client accounts. Her knowledge of the business and 30 years of experience in the field make her an expert on technical issues and problem-solving. Co-workers and clients alike are totally comfortable with her handling calls or meetings due to her depth of knowledge and skill. Barber juggles all these duties and is still able to complete tasks in a timely, accurate manner. No matter the assignment, management can rest easy knowing any assigned task will be taken care of with little or no follow-up.
Emerging Leader
Chastity McCourt is a first-generation college graduate who overcame personal loss on her way to earning a degree. She started at Missouri Western State University in 2005 but put her education on hold following the death of her infant daughter. Just as she got back on track with her education, her mother passed away. Instead of giving up, she persevered and graduated in 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in social work and sociology. While at Western, she was honored with the Geri Dickey Award for Social Justice. McCourt began her career working for Community Missions Corporation in the My Brother’s House cold weather shelter and then at The Haven in the early months of the pandemic. She currently works for InterServ as a coordinated entry case manager and assists in doing street outreach to individuals living without a home. Her optimism, dependability, empathy and tenacity make her a valued employee and coworker.
Employer of Excellence
Dr. Sibyl Downing left a well-established clinic and started her own practice, Downing Pediatrics, during the pandemic. When she started the clinic, it was just her answering patient phone calls and she made herself available, even after regular business hours. With hard work and dedication, additional staff was added, and the practice continues to grow. With added staff, policies were created that were flexible enough to meet the needs of her employees and their families. In addition to her own clinic, Dr. Downing helped to re-establish the Community Care Clinic at Carden Park Elementary, which provides medical care to children who might otherwise not have access to a physician. She is well respected by her peers, staff and patients and handles all situations in a professional, respectful manner. Staff considers her to be a role model and see the positive impact that she makes on the children and families that she cares for daily.
Future Leader
Sophia Hunzinger is highly involved in numerous activities at North Andrew High School. Her most notable accomplishments are in FCCLA and archery. She is the current FCCLA Missouri State President and formerly held positions as school president and regional officer. Her dedication to FCCLA has inspired others to become active in the organization and to compete at state and national events. Hunzinger excels in the sport of archery and is nationally ranked. She has earned four top-10 finishes in national archery competitions throughout the United States in the past two years. She helped start the archery program at North Andrew with just two high school participants in 2017. Thanks in part to her efforts and success, the program has grown to 42 students with participants as young as fourth grade. Through her example, Hunzinger has shown other students that even in a small town you can achieve big dreams.
Woman in Entrepreneurship
Lucena Timmerman has overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles on her way to becoming a successful business owner. At 12 years old, her parents brought her to the United States and, soon after, her brother and mother died. She was sent back to Mexico but later returned to care for her younger siblings. Despite not having the opportunity to even finish elementary school, Timmerman opened her grocery store, Tienda La Estrella, in 2008. Through her business and church affiliations, she is well known within the Hispanic community and is frequently called upon to help newcomers to our city. She is always willing to help and has aided many individuals and families with food, clothing and finding places to live and work. Timmerman serves as a role model of tenacity, compassion and commitment to service.
Woman in Workplace Leadership
Corky Marquart spent more than 40 years specializing in accounting, commercial lending and management. She was the first female president of Commerce Bank in St. Joseph and served in that capacity for seven years until retiring in 2020. Before serving as president, she was executive vice president in charge of operations for 10 years as well as a team leader. Her actions and achievements created a platform for the advancement of women within the company and her attainment of the president position shattered the former glass ceiling for future women leaders. In addition to her workplace achievements, Marquart served in leadership roles on numerous community boards, committees and fundraising campaigns and earned Commerce Bank’s Employee Commendation Award in recognition of her community leadership and exceptional work and service.
Woman in Volunteerism
Marta Green moved to St. Joseph in 2013 and has spent countless hours making an impact. As a volunteer for Social Welfare Board, she researched and wrote successful grant proposals for the development of the HEALTH imitative. She was involved in formulating Imagine 2040 for the City of St. Joseph and instrumental in the Faraon Street Revitalization project. As a neighbor of Edison Elementary School, Green has mentored sixth-graders, serves as the PTA secretary and is working on a task force with the National Park Service and trails association to better teach St. Joseph history and bring a historic park to the Edison campus. She started and helps maintain the Edison Walking School Bus to provide a safe way for children in that area to walk to school. Green’s other volunteer achievements include serving as president of Harris Kemper Neighborhood Association and on the InterServ Board of Directors.
