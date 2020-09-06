One of the best ways to get out and enjoy life while still socially distancing is to visit the Sculpture Walk Downtown. The walk is a main attraction that appeals to individuals, couples, families and their kiddos, even drawing visitors from out of town.
Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, reported that visitor numbers have increased significantly this year and several families have taken the tour.
“It’s something people can do safely,” Fankhauser said. “It’s been a real positive thing.”
Tourists can grab a brochure, take the walk and vote for their favorite sculpture by depositing a paper in one of the brochure boxes Downtown or even delivering it to the Allied Arts Council office. Guests also can opt to vote online.
“Barrel of Monkeys,” “Miss Poppins’ Favorite” and “Mellow Fellow,” among several other eclectic pieces on display, are sure to grab visitors’ attention and spark conversation and curiosity.
Fankhauser encouraged visitors to download an app called “otocast,” offering a guided tour in which the artists talk about their work — a great way for viewers to be even more engaged with the pieces.
People taking the tour will be more inclined to visit Downtown shops, she noted, while still allowing for safe social distancing. If you’re thirsty, grab a drink at one of the area restaurants and check out the latest products at local stores.
“We want the Sculpture Walk to benefit the shops as well,” she said.
While there is no optimum time to visit (the free program is open to the public year-round), fall may be a prime time for guests to bring their kids, out-of-town relatives or friends to grab a coffee or a snack and take the Sculpture Walk.