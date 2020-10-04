Though trolley rides and some group events are on hold for the 2020 Halloween season in Atchison, Kansas, there are plenty of other options for some scary fun.
During the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17, the Haunted Atchison Mystery Tour includes looks at four spooky locations. Tours are staggered Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. The maximum number of people per group is 10 and masks are required, said Andrea Clements, assistant director of Visit Atchison. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased through the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce.
The tour includes:
• A self-guided tour of the Sallie House: There have always been self-guided tours (and overnight stays) of Atchison’s most famous haunted house and that’s still the case this year. Named for Sallie, a 6-year-old girl who died during surgery when it was a physician’s home, numerous hauntings have been reported, including moving objects, unexplained coldness and physical touches. Trained guide dogs have refused to enter the former nursery. Postings on each door of the house tell the story of each room.
• McInteer Villa: Built in 1889, the McInteer Villa has been open to the public only for the past three years. Built by an early Atchison harness maker and successful entrepreneur, many paranormal activities are reported there, including visions of children on the second floor, voices, heavy footsteps and people being touched.
• Historic Mt. Vernon Cemetery walking tour: Brit Craft, a train engineer, is one of many famous Kansans buried here. On a summer night in 1882, Craft saw the bridge he was about to cross was on fire. While he was too late to stop the entire train, he stopped the locomotive knowing he wouldn’t survive, but saving his passengers. Craft’s gravestone includes a carved train engine and the words, “He died at his post.” In downtown Atchison, a small stone monument to Craft stands near the depot where he was based. He is said to still ride the track near the old bridge in a phantom train.
• History-Mystery Walking Tour throughout Atchison's historic residential district: Learn about the people behind the grand homes and architecture of Atchison’s oldest neighborhoods.
The locations also can be visited on their own. One-hour daytime Sallie House self-guided tours and overnight self-guided tours of the house are available. Tickets are $18 per person. Go to visitatchison.com for tickets.
During the Oct. 16-17 weekend, downtown retailers will have special events, Clements said. On Saturday evening, people can book a class at The Artist Box to make a potion bottle. The Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn also have special room rates for the weekend.
On Oct. 23, the stars of A&E’s “Ghost Hunters” will host a one-night only lecture, Q&A and four-hour investigation of the McInteer Villa. Tickets are $100 per person with a maximum of 30 allowed for the event.
For the Chamber of Commerce’s first Halloween Spirit Tour, you don’t even have to leave your car. Each night from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31, Atchison’s Halloween decorations will be in top form for the judged competition. All registered locations will be compiled into a virtual map on Visit Atchison’s Facebook page.