Social distancing is not a phrase any bride wants to hear on her wedding day, but that is a reality for most soon-to-be brides right now. When social distancing isn’t possible, couples might even need to shorten their guest list.
Local bride Jenna Boling is in the process of planning her wedding. She has had to make several adjustments to her initial plans, making the best of the unique situation.
Boling’s reception will be smaller now, with about 80 guests in a room that holds roughly 600, allowing for adequate social distancing with tables, etc.
Luckily, the couple hasn’t needed to turn guests away because out-of-town people were honest about not being able to attend.
“We have had conversations letting people know that if we feel the number needs to be cut lower, we will only have family and the wedding party,” she said. She is crossing her fingers it doesn’t come to that.
Boling wants other brides to know that it’s OK to be upset your plans changed.
“I personally had a hard time when I know there were worse things happening to other people,” she said. “But it’s OK to be sad that it’s not what you had envisioned.”
She suggests joining a support group on Facebook. So many brides are in the same boat who might share advice and ideas and their unique perspectives.
“It’s nice to know you’re not alone,” she said.
In case you must make difficult decisions when planning your dream day, make yourself a list of “rules” when chopping your list in half. Keep it simple.
If you and your fiancé have never spoken to or met a potential guest, don’t worry about inviting him or her. Don’t feel bad to have an adults-only wedding, sans children, if that is your personal preference. If you haven’t spoken to a person in three years and he's not a relative, don’t invite him. Lastly, don’t invite someone just because you feel guilty about leaving her off the list, especially if she's a mutual friend you barely talk to.