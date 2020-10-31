As we enter a season of celebration and gift-giving, one item has both bases covered: wine.
But with all the options out there, it’s not always easy knowing which wine is most appropriate to bring to a party or give as a gift. And according to Jeff Harbison, owner of Grindstone Valley Winery in Osborn, Missouri, there’s not necessarily a single right answer.
“It’s kind of subjective as far as what people like and don’t like,” he said.
He added, however, that even if you aren’t sure of your recipient’s preferences, these pointers can help ensure you hit the mark:
• Consider age. Age of the recipient, that is. As a general rule, younger people prefer sweeter wines, whereas a taste for dry wines tends to come with age.
• Consider season. Also as a general rule, people tend to enjoy sweeter wines during warmer months and dryer wines during colder months — which makes sense, given that sweet white wines are served chilled, whereas dry red wines are served at room temperature.
• Consider pairing. Harbison notes that he sees an uptick in dry wine sales during the holidays, in large part because dry wines tend to pair better with holiday dinners, whereas sweet ones might overshadow the flavors of the meal.
• Consider purpose. From an etiquette standpoint, it’s important to keep in mind how the wine you’re giving will be used. If a host asks you to bring wine for dinner, for example — and that wine is normally served chilled — it makes sense to bring it chilled. If you’re giving white wine as a gift, however, bringing it unchilled avoids confusion by indicating it doesn’t need to be served immediately.
• Consider covering all bases. When buying wine for an event, this may mean purchasing a sweet wine or two — even if dry pairs better with the meal — just in case not all guests have a taste for dry wine. And when it comes to giving a bottle as a gift, Harbison suggests a semi-sweet wine as a fairly safe bet.
“You can drink it by itself or have it with something,” he said, “and it’s usually palatable for most people.”