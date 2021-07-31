Returning to school this fall might look a bit different from in years past, but knowing what to expect and preparing will help students adjust quickly.
Many parents are concerned about how their children will react in a classroom setting after being home for so long. Some might even say the kids who have been in virtual academy since the beginning of COVID are getting a bit feral. Making the transition back to the classroom might seem overwhelming.
“Parents will really want to evaluate their child and determine what helps them be successful in a classroom,” said Julia Heckman, a first-grade teacher at Skaith. “Reminding their child to listen to adults and learn expectations at school would benefit them.”
Students are not the only ones affected by the changes at school. Heckman, who is entering her ninth year of teaching, returned to the building for summer school after teaching virtually for the last year. The first week was exhausting, as is always the case when starting a new session, but she said it has been great to see students in person again and get those hugs and “I love yous.”
Not all students and teachers went virtual last year, but COVID affected everyone in some way. Echo Lovelady, who has been involved in PTA for eight years, saw a dramatic change in students who were in the building last year. She immediately noticed an improvement during summer school when regulations began to relax a bit.
“This past year has been hard on educators, parents and most importantly, in my opinion, the children,” Lovelady said. “Even though children are very resilient, I definitely noticed that they were quite subdued and seemed to have the weight of pandemic on their shoulders. The difference I’ve seen between the school year with mandated mask-wearing and summer school with optional mask-wearing is very eye-opening. The kids literally seem freer, happier and overall healthier. By using the sanitizing stations, washing hands with soap and water when able, using refillable water bottles, not sharing food or drinks and still practicing some social distancing, hopefully, the kids will be able to continue the freedom I have seen in summer school.”
In-person summer school has been a nice transition for some students. For those who had been in the virtual academy for a year, it helped them get into a routine and test the waters of being back in a classroom. Some students will be reluctant to return to school after the break, but parents can help them prepare and start building excitement by doing traditional back-to-school shopping and getting their backpack, lunchbox and school supplies.
“Let your child be involved in as much of this as possible so they feel the excitement,” Heckman said. “Don’t feel like you have to go overboard on these items. Have your child help pick a place they will put their papers from school each day when they arrive home.
Getting back in a routine now also is important.
“During the summer it is easy to get out of a daily routine that is usually kept during the school year. Before the start of school, I recommend gradually getting back into a routine that supports a school year,” Heckman said. “Read books late afternoon or evening which will help establish a time for homework once the school starts. Have children help lay out clothes and organize their personal belongings before bedtime so they are ready to go the next morning. Begin heading to bed a little earlier each night and waking up a little earlier each morning until you find the right bedtime. Setting it up before school actually starts, may help those first days of school go smoother for your family.”
In addition to the need of establishing a routine, it’s important to talk to your children about boundaries and personal space.
“Have kids bring their own water bottles to fill at the school’s water fountain stations,” Lovelady said. “Make sure they are aware it’s not a good idea to share food or water bottles. Also, take advantage of the school hand sanitizer. All schools should have it readily available throughout their building.”
Everyone is hoping school will be more “normal” in the fall, but Heckman believes it is too early to know what to expect. Local numbers of active COVID cases closer to the start of school will be a factor in guidelines set at school. While many things about school will be familiar and comfortable, those who haven’t been in the classroom for several months might find the precautions intimidating.
“It’s too early to give a definitive answer or plan,” Lovelady said, “because as we’ve seen with the pandemic, things can change drastically overnight.”
Things DO change quickly. The best we can do is prepare for the school year and help our kids adjust to changes when necessary. Paving the way for them by helping them get prepared for their best year yet is the best we can offer.
