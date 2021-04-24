For a lot of people, there was that one childhood moment that shaped his or her career path. Growing up in the Midwest, Hannah Page had many moments that led her to become a meteorologist, a field underrepresented by women.
“Being in the Midwest, you’re exposed to everything (weather-related),” Page said. “Really, I’ve always loved connecting with people, and weather is just something people think about from the time they wake up.”
The Illinois native said it was a 180-degree difference when she went to college at Mississippi State University. Classmates knew hurricane names, but she knew how to forecast snow.
“I went from snow days to tornado warnings,” Page said. “I went to school with people who had been in Hurricane Katrina. In classes, we got to help with tornado cleanups. It shows you just how impactful single events are.”
After graduation, Page said job hunting wasn’t easy.
“Jobs were limited in TV,” she said. “Only about 29% (of meteorologists) on-air are women. My husband said, ‘You find the job and I’ll follow you.’”
Page received her bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2018 and joined the weather team at News-Press NOW as a meteorologist in 2019. Her husband, Cameron Wilbanks, who she met in college, also studied meteorology.
She has enjoyed her career thus far, and being a part of her community is a big part of that, from running into viewers at the store or engaging with them on social media.
Yet there are two things that give her the biggest rush: Seeing how well she forecasted and severe weather itself.
“Yes, severe weather is scary,” Page said. “You get that information out to viewers, but that’s what we live for.”
But being a female meteorologist can be difficult.
“It’s a confidence thing,” Page said. “We’re expected to play the part and look pretty, but we’re smart, too. So finding that continued support, to get your foot in the door, it’s hard.”
In college, Page had only two professors who were women. Now, social media has allowed her to connect with other women in her field.
Page, who has a young son, is also pregnant with a daughter.
“Now that I’m having a girl, it’s all the more important to stay in science,” she said. “I want to encourage her. I want her to know that she may only be one in 10 or one in 100 but at least I can be there to support her.”
