12 months before:

— Finalize venue and date

— Choose theme/style/colors

— Shop for your dress

— Research and hire a photographer

— Book hotel rooms for out-of-town guests

— Select your bridal party members

11 months before: — Begin designing ceremony and reception decor

— Meet with your florist

— Book your caterer

— Hire wedding consultant

— Have engagement party

10 months before: — Finalize your guest list

— Set up your gift registry

— Look for an officiant

— Research and book your DJ or band

— Discuss music selections for ceremony

and reception

9 months before: — Order your gown

— Order bridesmaid dresses

— Cake tasting and ordering

— Breathe. You’re doing great! Go enjoy

a date night with your hubby-to-be

8 months before: — Plan and book your honeymoon

— Select and order invitations

7 months before: — Catch up on anything you may have

missed in months 8 to 12

6 months before: — Design and order your save-the-date cards

— Schedule a test run of your hair and makeup

— Fitting for gown and bridesmaid dresses

— Order wedding rings

5 months before: — Make arrangements for rental items

(chairs, tables, tents, linens, etc.)

— Arrange ceremony rehearsal

— Book rehearsal dinner

4 months before: — Decide on groom’s attire

— Purchase remaining bridal accessories

— Mail save-the-date cards

3 months before:

— Book accommodations for your

wedding night

2 months before:

— Address, stamp and mail your wedding invitations

— Finalize the food and drinks with your caterer

— Purchase wedding party gifts

6 weeks before:

— Purchase wedding bands

— Confirm number of bouquets,

centerpieces and boutonnieres with your florist

— Run through wedding party duties

— Final fittings

— Complete any DIY projects

— Enjoy another date night with your man

2 weeks before:

— Get your marriage license

— Distribute your wedding-day schedule

to your family and bridal party

— Give final headcount to caterer

— Finalize the seating chart

— Confirm wedding-day itinerary with all vendors