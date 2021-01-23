12 months before:
— Finalize venue and date
— Choose theme/style/colors
— Shop for your dress
— Research and hire a photographer
— Book hotel rooms for out-of-town guests
— Select your bridal party members
11 months before: — Begin designing ceremony and reception decor
— Meet with your florist
— Book your caterer
— Hire wedding consultant
— Have engagement party
10 months before: — Finalize your guest list
— Set up your gift registry
— Look for an officiant
— Research and book your DJ or band
— Discuss music selections for ceremony
and reception
9 months before: — Order your gown
— Order bridesmaid dresses
— Cake tasting and ordering
— Breathe. You’re doing great! Go enjoy
a date night with your hubby-to-be
8 months before: — Plan and book your honeymoon
— Select and order invitations
7 months before: — Catch up on anything you may have
missed in months 8 to 12
6 months before: — Design and order your save-the-date cards
— Schedule a test run of your hair and makeup
— Fitting for gown and bridesmaid dresses
— Order wedding rings
5 months before: — Make arrangements for rental items
(chairs, tables, tents, linens, etc.)
— Arrange ceremony rehearsal
— Book rehearsal dinner
4 months before: — Decide on groom’s attire
— Purchase remaining bridal accessories
— Mail save-the-date cards
3 months before:
— Book accommodations for your
wedding night
2 months before:
— Address, stamp and mail your wedding invitations
— Finalize the food and drinks with your caterer
— Purchase wedding party gifts
6 weeks before:
— Purchase wedding bands
— Confirm number of bouquets,
centerpieces and boutonnieres with your florist
— Run through wedding party duties
— Final fittings
— Complete any DIY projects
— Enjoy another date night with your man
2 weeks before:
— Get your marriage license
— Distribute your wedding-day schedule
to your family and bridal party
— Give final headcount to caterer
— Finalize the seating chart
— Confirm wedding-day itinerary with all vendors