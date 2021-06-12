With the world beginning to normalize after a pandemic year of modified and postponed events, one highlight returning to St. Joseph’s calendar is this month’s Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth, observed nationally each June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people on June 19, 1865. The local celebration takes place on the third weekend in June at John Lucas Park in Midtown St. Joseph, with a portion of this year’s observation falling on the actual holiday.

“The third weekend in June — it’s our time,” LaTonya Williams, the president of St. Joseph’s Juneteenth planning committee, said.

She added that although the committee considered foregoing the celebration entirely last year due to COVID, people decided a couple of weeks prior that the day needed some kind of acknowledgment. And even on short notice, they were able to collect donations from the community and put together a picnic for the occasion.

To Williams, this demonstrated the local commitment to keep Juneteenth front of mind. She also sees last year’s simplified celebration as a launching point for all the Juneteenths to come.

“I look at it like last year we began all over again,” she said. “Every year going forward it will evolve.”

And if anyone knows how the event has played out over time it’s Williams, who has lived in St. Joseph since the age of 8 and now operates a photography business here in addition to serving as executive director of the Bartlett Center.

“Juneteenth has been a thing I’ve known about almost all my life,” she said. “I don’t remember not knowing about it.”

She realizes, though, that not everyone grows up with this much awareness of the holiday — which is one of the main reasons she became involved with the local observation.

“I wanted my own kids to know more about our history and to appreciate it,” she said. “If we don’t keep events like Juneteenth alive, our kids will lose that heritage.”

In that spirit, Williams has been involved with the celebration for much of her adult life. She was initially responsible for providing information to the media, as well as producing flyers, brochures and programs. She also took photos at the event. As time went on, event co-founders Ramadhan and Helen Washington gave her greater responsibility, with her joining the planning committee in 2018 and becoming its president in 2019.

“It’s important to always be involved in your community and to always give back to the people who raised you,” Williams said.

Two women who share in this sentiment as well as in the work that goes into the Juneteenth event are Danielle McGaughy and Faith Mabion. Mabion is the granddaughter of Helen Washington, who passed away in March. Somewhat similarly, McGaughy also has a connection to the celebration through her own grandmother, who has lived across the street from John Lucas park since McGaughy was a child.

After growing up that close to the Juneteenth commemoration, McGaughy stepped in to help with it in 2012, at a time attendance had decreased. She coordinated the event from 2012 to 2017 and now helps Williams as needed. She said two of her favorite contributions during her time in leadership were bringing a black equestrian club from Kansas City to the event one year, as well as incorporating miniature pony rides.

Juneteenth activities vary somewhat from year to year but tend to have some constants, such as a youth talent show. Among this year’s other events will be a youth night on June 18 featuring kids’ games as well as a baby contest, then a basketball tournament, horseshoe tournament, vendors and food trucks beginning at 10 a.m. June 19. More information is available on the St. Joseph Juneteenth page on Facebook, and anyone interested in donating to the effort can contact Williams at 233-8201 or latonya.williams@bartlettcenter.com.

McGaughy, who has lifelong roots in St. Joseph and owns the Midtown Community Gardens, is glad to see the return of the standard Juneteenth celebration this year and noted the importance of participating in community events in order to perpetuate them.

“The more we can participate in our own events, the better. Juneteenth should be important to all of us African-Americans in the St. Joseph community,” she said, adding that although the holiday is especially important to African-Americans, this observation of it is open to everyone. “I’m hoping this year is an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy each other and socialize within the community.”