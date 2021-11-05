Studies show the average age children stop believing in Santa is around 8 years old. While that seems like not many years of celebrating such a sweet tradition, have no fear — there are plenty of ways to help kids hold onto their Christmas spirit.
Typically, you know they know when they start asking questions. When your kids become inquisitive, simply tell them the truth — no need to sugarcoat it. Then make new traditions. Santa adds a magical flair to the holiday, but the magic is not over once they stop believing. Here are a few fun ways to keep that Christmas spark.
Practice random acts of kindness
Use this time of year to practice being extra selfless. If you’re on a coffee date with your kiddo, buy the person’s drink in front of you. Offer to put the grocery cart back for the elderly woman taking a little longer at the store. Your son or daughter will start to associate this magical time of year with giving back to those around them.
Find a Christmas tree together
The hunt for the perfect Christmas tree is a tradition you and your family can look forward to every year. Make it an adventure. Let each kid take turns picking one out, no matter its shape or size. Name it. Take turns watering it.
Make Christmas ornaments
Whether it’s painting wooden ornaments or making one of those DIY handprints, pick a craft and complete it together at the same time each season. Your growing collection of homemade tree decor will make you smile as you unbox it every year.
Bake cookies together
Gingerbread cookies, sugar cookies or even the pre-made Pillsbury cookie dough — be intentional about baking the same time and place each holiday season as Christmas music plays and scented candles surround you.
Decorate the tree
Whether you choose to put the tree up the day after Thanksgiving or the first of December, pick one time and stick to it. Decorating the tree together at the same time every year gives you and the kids an exciting activity to look forward to.
Donate toys
With the holidays comes an influx of new toys— it’s just inevitable. Encourage your kids to accumulate a small box of toys they don’t play with anymore. Take them to the Salvation Army, a shelter or a place where other kiddos in need would be happy to have them. Remind your kids Christmas is the season of giving, and since they will be getting more fun presents from family and friends, it’s nice to share what they might not need anymore with others.
Family movie marathon
There’s almost nothing better than curling up with a giant blanket, hot cocoa and a Christmas classic with the family. Set aside a window of time on Christmas Eve to watch a handful of your holiday favorites.
Build a snowman
Channel your inner Elsa and Anna and build a snowman together. Use accessories you have on hand and get creative. Take pictures. Make a scrapbook of your favorites to look back on each year.
