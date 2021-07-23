072321_NAMES_NP_PHOTO
File photo | Associated Press

Baby names for 2021 are both unique and traditional. According to The Baby Center, parents are choosing not only family names like Oscar and Finn to Charlette and Alice but unique names like Luna and Atlas.

GIRLS

Nova: In the world of astronomy,

a nova is a star that suddenly releases a huge burst of energy, temporarily becoming extraordinarily bright.

Isla: Pronounced EYE-la, this

girls’ name references Isla, a river

in Scotland, as well as Islay, a

Scottish island.

Sloan: Sloan as a girl’s name (also

used as a boy’s name) is of Irish Gaelic origin, and the meaning of “warrior.”

Willow: Slender;graceful. From

the willow tree noted for slender

graceful branches and leaves.

Olivia: First used by William Shakespeare for a character in

Twelfth Night. It’s a feminine form

of Oliver, meaning “olive tree.”

BOYS

Luca: Luca is derived from the

Latin name, Lucas, meaning “bringer

of light.” Some people also believe

the name may be derived from the

Latin word, “lucus” which means

“sacred wood.”

Finn: An Irish form of Fionn, Finn

was the name of a mythical Irish

warrior and folklore hero who, with

his followers, protected the king.

Rohan or Rowan: Means to ascent

to greatness.

Silas: It is of Latin origin. Biblical:

Silas was a missionary companion to

Paul and Timothy.

Quincy: Quincy is an English masculine name derived from the old Roman given name Quintus which means “fifth”.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.