Baby names for 2021 are both unique and traditional. According to The Baby Center, parents are choosing not only family names like Oscar and Finn to Charlette and Alice but unique names like Luna and Atlas.
GIRLS
Nova: In the world of astronomy,
a nova is a star that suddenly releases a huge burst of energy, temporarily becoming extraordinarily bright.
Isla: Pronounced EYE-la, this
girls’ name references Isla, a river
in Scotland, as well as Islay, a
Scottish island.
Sloan: Sloan as a girl’s name (also
used as a boy’s name) is of Irish Gaelic origin, and the meaning of “warrior.”
Willow: Slender;graceful. From
the willow tree noted for slender
graceful branches and leaves.
Olivia: First used by William Shakespeare for a character in
Twelfth Night. It’s a feminine form
of Oliver, meaning “olive tree.”
BOYS
Luca: Luca is derived from the
Latin name, Lucas, meaning “bringer
of light.” Some people also believe
the name may be derived from the
Latin word, “lucus” which means
“sacred wood.”
Finn: An Irish form of Fionn, Finn
was the name of a mythical Irish
warrior and folklore hero who, with
his followers, protected the king.
Rohan or Rowan: Means to ascent
to greatness.
Silas: It is of Latin origin. Biblical:
Silas was a missionary companion to
Paul and Timothy.
Quincy: Quincy is an English masculine name derived from the old Roman given name Quintus which means “fifth”.
