The Josephine Expo for women, held the first Saturday in October, will be postponed until 2022.
“As much as we wanted to bring the Expo back this year after canceling it in 2020 due to the pandemic, we felt having such a large-scale, indoor event this year still might not be the best plan,” said Josephine Expo Coordinator Carole Dunn.
Dunn further stated she had already been receiving numerous inquiries on booth space, making the decision to postpone even harder.
“I know people are anxious to get back to large-scale events, but the safety of our vendors, attendees, performers and staff ultimately had to take priority,” Dunn stated.
The Josephine Expo, featuring 100-plus area vendors plus live music and fashion shows, has been held every year since 2005 and draws a total crowd between 1,500 – 2,000. Josephine – with its stories focused on local women as well as lifestyle topics of interest to them – has been publishing in the St. Joseph News-Press since 2003. Formerly monthly and bi-monthly, Josephine can now be found every week in the Weekender.
“In the meantime, we are looking at the possibility of doing a smaller-scale event this fall to reconnect face-to-face with our Josephine readers and have a little fun. More information about that will be announced this summer.”
