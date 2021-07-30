Kids can be tricky pieces to the wedding puzzle, as they’re a bit unpredictable. Maybe your sister’s flower girl took off crying with her basket of petals mid-ceremony last year. So, this could be why some couples are hesitant to include kiddos in their weddings.
However, there are ways to incorporate them and give them small duties that won’t rattle your big day. Ashley Waitkoss, manager of Ol’ MacDonald’s Farm wedding venue in Savannah, has noticed a few ways kids have been carefully incorporated.
Couples who weren’t on board with small kids carrying the actual rings had their ring bearers carry signs instead. She has seen ring bearers hold signs that read “just here for the cake” and “ladies, I’m single.”
Waitkoss said older kids around ages 10 to 12 have directed guests to the gift table or to sign the guestbook.
For many couples, there are older kids who they'd like to include in their big day. Including them in on the planning process can be great as well as other activities like cake testing and DIY wedding projects. That age is perfect for handing out wedding programs or helping with directions to the reception following the ceremony.
Other duties that could be assigned to older children, up to college aged, could be candle lighters, ushers, junior bridesmaids, junior groomsmen or reception servers.
No matter how you do it, kids will add that bit of extra unpredictable magic that your special day needs.
