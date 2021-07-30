Between the pandemic and couples wanting simplicity in their nuptials, menus have gotten creative.
Latisha Franken and her fiance, Nik Mendoza, were trying to come up with ways to offer something different at their wedding reception next year.
"We're both pretty unique and thought our wedding should reflect that," Mendoza said. "We sat around for weeks trying to figure out what kind of food we wanted. I'm Hispanic so I thought a taco bar would be fun but Tish said that's been done."
The couple went from sushi or breakfast concepts and even burger bars before settling on a food truck. It's not completely out there but it was an idea they thought was fun and different like they are.
"Once he suggested it, I was completely on board," Franken said. "But then it took us like a week to figure out what kind of food truck."
The pair decided to do two trucks. One truck will serve street food as the main entre while another will have desserts like funnel cakes, slushes and ice cream. Franken and Mendoza ended up changing the colors and theme of their wedding to take on a country fair or carnival type of vibe.
Mendoza and his father plan to build little stations around the venue where appetizers will be served to mimic street vendors. In addition to a DJ, the couple thought it might be fun to hire a balloon artist to entertain both adults and the children.
Other fun menu ideas:
- Outdoor grilling
- Brunch
- Late night snacks during the reception
- Rotating food stations instead of a seated dinner. Similar to a potluck but spread out.
- Kabobs of all assortments
- Mini Charcuterie boards
- Pasta bar
- Entertainment cooking to order. Think Mongolian barbecue.
