After the year we’ve all had, relaxation has taken on a whole new meaning for many. Creating warm, cozy, and comfortable spaces is where it’s at.
For Kristina Taylor, that means a place to retreat. The St. Joseph woman calls this type of lifestyle, “lounge living.”
“I work in mental health so my days are long, stressful and I just need a place that speaks to my soul,” Taylor said. “For me, that’s my four-season porch out back that faces nothing but trees. It’s my oasis in the city.”
Growing up, Taylor had fond memories of sitting on her grandparents’ porch, rocking away in one of the chairs or swinging and hearing stories on the porch swing.
“I wanted to take that and elevate it,” she said. “I wanted a porch bed. Something to truly lay on, rock and relax.”
After what seemed like a gazillion hours of scrolling through online manufacturing sites and Pinterest, Taylor decided she could just make her own. Inspired by a traditional porch swing, she sought to simply embellish the idea.
The plan was simple: Take the shape and measurements of a standard swing and make it bigger, at least the sitting portion.
“I wanted to be able to actually have my legs completely extended and off the ground when I was in the swing,” Taylor said. “Once I got going with my sketches, however, it morphed into the desire to take naps, which made my swing become a swinging bed. My husband thought I was nuts but, hey, it’s what I envisioned.”
A full-size bed measures 53 inches by 75 inches. Taylor used 2x4 lumber to construct the basic frame sans the sides typically used on a swing. Those wanting a larger bed swing could use the measurements for a queen bed of 60 inches by 80 inches.
Because Taylor’s swing is out of the elements, she was able to use a regular full-size mattress that she covered with a waterproof cover and then regular sheets. If a swing will be exposed to weather, she suggested simply doubling up on the waterproof mattress covers and upholstering with outdoor fabric.
Taylor loved the uniqueness of her bed swing so much that she decided to add other eclectic swings using an old rocking chair and old doors from her parents’ farmhouse. She simply cut off the legs, drilling holes into the arms for the rocking chair, and ran a rope through the holes and anchored to her porch rafters. The old doors were cut down to about the size of a traditional porch swing and screwed together to create a back and seat. Throw in a new seat cushion and, voila, a personalized porch swing with a story.
