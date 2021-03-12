Make your own egg bites with a Dash Egg Bite Maker.
My taste buds love Starbucks’ egg bites, but my wallet does not. When I discovered I could make egg bites at home, I tried a recipe using a muffin pan that came out OK, but I have had greater success with my Dash Egg Bite Maker.
It comes with recipes to make these fluffy, protein-filled mini breakfasts (or snacks) in 10 minutes. I bought mine at Target in a super cute aqua color for around $20.
— Lisa Horn
I’ve been trying to cut extra carbs out of my life lately (per doctor’s orders), and dairy is one of those things. My go-to milk right now is the Unsweetened Simply Almond brand of almond milk.
I honestly don’t even miss regular milk, and I like to add it to my morning coffee or cup of “overnight oats” for breakfast.
— Emily Gummelt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.