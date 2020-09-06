Whether it’s extra safety measures like masks and Plexiglass or virtual learning in the living room at home, classrooms will look very different this year.
Josh and Chelsea Teater decided on the Virtual Academy option with the St. Joseph School District for their children. The St. Joseph mother said there were two deciding factors: less worry for teachers and the opportunity and capability to do it themselves.
Chelsea Teater, who has taught high school English, felt she’s had the opportunity to be able to handle a situation like this.
“I don’t feel like I’m coming at it with no tools in my tool kit,” she said.
The Teaters have transformed their apartment’s dining room into a classroom for two of their three school-age children.
“Honestly, it was the biggest space we had where they could actually sit and work,” she said. “We weren’t using the dining room for traditional purposes anyway, so that’s why it made the most sense. We’re in an apartment so our choices for space were limited.”
With the school district providing Chromebooks for Jocelyn, a fifth-grader, and Colin, a third-grader, Teater took on the task of creating a learning environment and added curriculum and schedule for them and her preschooler, Rosalie.
Taking her own experiences and talking with different teachers, an idea of what their kids’ days look like throughout the week began to form. The dining room began to transform with a giant dry-erase board, cubby spaces for supplies and homework in order to mimic a typical day of school. The details were based on what each child actually uses in a classroom, what was usable space and what they actually need to help them learn.
“The actual classroom stuff can get expensive,” Teater said. “We were fortunate that we had some people who were willing to donate or sell things to us to give them a classroom setting. There’s no point in decorating my dining room like a classroom if they aren’t going to use it. It’s not just sitting down at a computer.”
Teater said she and her husband really wanted to give their kids a space where they could concentrate and not be distracted, giving them a classroom feel. To take it a step further, she plans to incorporate the arts, music, life skills, P.E. and the library into the virtual learning discipline. The children received their first library cards last month and will visit once a week, just like as if they were in school. Even regular field trips and play dates with other children participating in the Virtual Academy is on the agenda.
“We’re trying to give them enough of an opportunity in education and learning in these insurmountable circumstances,” she said. “It is going to be very stressful and hard for everybody. We’re trying to make the best of a rough situation, and I don’t want my kids to miss out on opportunities just because they’re stuck at home. I’m just making sure they’re at least getting that full education.”
The children have mixed feelings. They miss their friends but understand the health and safety aspect.
“Jocelyn loves (the home classroom) and she hates it,” Teater said. “She loves it because it’s her classroom but it’s also a daily reminder that they’re stuck at home at school.”