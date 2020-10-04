You never know what will spur a long-standing tradition.
Jean Donaldson certainly didn’t see more than two decades of elaborate Halloween decorating ahead of her when her daughter, in middle school at the time, asked to have a Halloween party. But ever since, Jean and her husband, Mark, have created a cemetery in their side yard each October.
“It just kind of snowballed,” the St. Joseph woman said.
She added that they started with a few store-bought tombstones but now make their own, typically adding a few to their collection each year. After Mark forms the pieces from 2-inch foam insulation sheets, Jean paints them with Drylock to mimic the look of concrete, then adds seven other paint colors to create a weathered appearance.
But the labor-intensive nature of the decor doesn’t always end there. Jean sometimes opts to get extra creative, such as with a tombstone that comes complete with a motor that makes a moon rise behind it. The Donaldsons’ set-up also includes a mausoleum as well as animatronics such as a swamp hag and a witch stirring a pot — making a truly spooky atmosphere that draws varied reactions from trick-or-treaters.
“Most of them think it’s pretty cool,” Jean said. “Our goal isn’t to scare kids, really. It’s just to be 'that house.'”
She added, however, that sometimes even older kids get a bit spooked — in which case she aims to ease their fear by letting them touch the tombstones to see that they’re fake.
It’s only fitting that such a convincing cemetery display would have a name: Fireview Acres. It also has a Facebook page where the Donaldsons have displayed one of this year’s additions: a tongue-shaped slide that will allow for safely distributing treats in a socially distanced fashion, as a precaution during the pandemic.
As if the elaborate decorations weren’t enough of a draw, trick-or-treaters who visit the Donaldsons also receive full-sized candy bars. Jean said that their somewhat remote location keeps their visitor count down — although numbers grow each year.
So do plans for the future of their Halloween display. Jean envisions adding papier-mâché pumpkins at some point. And of course, more tombstones are a given.
“I can tell you, you can never have too many tombstones,” she said.
This long-lasting enthusiasm for Halloween decor is one the Donaldsons’ daughter, Lorelei, has also maintained. Jean said that she also creates an elaborate display for the holiday at her own home.
And the entire family likes to look back on that first Halloween party that started it all — in large part due to an early failure at an elaborate prop.
Jean recalled that she and Mark constructed a ghost that would rise from a treed area of their yard, perfect for punctuating a ghost story. The ghost, constructed from a table cloth and a Cool Whip bowl and attached to a brick that made it shoot up above the trees, rose successfully during several test runs. But when the time came to scare the middle-schoolers, the table cloth got stuck — resulting in the Cool Whip bowl flying solo.
“Instead of scaring them, they laughed at us,” Jean said, adding with a laugh of her own: “That’s sort of what compelled us to do better in future years — we had to prove we could do better than a haunted Cool Whip bowl.”