Assigned seating is one of the biggest decisions to make when planning a wedding reception, and it’s making a comeback.
Taylor Paige, owner of The Perfect Touch KC, said about 50% of her couples choose this option. She encourages her couples to strongly consider assigned seating for three reasons:
1. It makes guests feel special. “They’re going to feel special right off the bat,” Paige said. “They’re not just a number, they have a name in the (reception) space.”
2. It takes out the “guestwork.” Extroverts may find no problem striking up a conversation with whomever they land next to, but for introverts finding a table on their own can be stressful.
“They may be concerned that they’ll accidentally sit at a reserved table or the wrong space,” Paige said.
3. And in the middle of a pandemic, it allows bubble tables to be created, so that guests feel safe sitting with other members of their household, etc.
“Having families at a single table will make them feel more comfortable,” Paige said.
There are fun ways to incorporate the idea into your reception. You can hire a calligrapher to make a chart that matches the style of your wedding or introduce a wedding favor as part of the seat assignments. Name cards can be used to supplement the chart — they’re most often used for plated dinner receptions to help denote guests’ food preferences, Paige said.
The Knot recommends seating charts be used even for buffet-style dinners. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres or punch and cake are less formal and involve more mixing and mingling, so the need for assigned seating is less important.
Paige, whose studio is in St. Joseph, recently planned a wedding in which the bride and groom tied guests’ name cards to a champagne glass. As each guest arrived, he or she found their glass from an elegant display and took it with them to their assigned table in time for the toasts.
Succulents or other small plants can serve not only as number holders, but also add to the table décor. They also can serve as wedding favors for guests to take home with them. Numbers on a box of chocolates or a small jar of local honey are other ideas to help make the seating plan fun.
“Having a seating chart helps make a flawless transition from the ceremony to the reception,” Paige said. “It gives guests a clear direction and permission to sit down.”