If the eye is the window to the soul, your front door is the window to your home. In other words, it’s the first thing people notice when they drive by your house. It sets the tone. Why not make a statement with your front door this year?
Terry Woolery of Spectrum Paint in St. Joseph has noticed more statement and accent colors rather than just primary colors lately. Canary yellow, blacks, greens, oranges and reds are popular, he said.
If you’re on the fence about a front-door touch-up, let this be your inspiration. Paint stores carry quart sizes along with exterior grays.
Before you start this process, be sure to buy the correct paint to reduce peeling and fading. Better Homes & Gardens notes latex exterior paints provide weather-resistant coverage. Finishes include matte, semi-gloss and glossy. One quart of paint should do the trick.
Try not to choose a paint color while indoors. You’ll need to observe it in its potential environment since lighting conditions alter a color’s appearance significantly. Tape a few swatches to your door and glance at them throughout the day. Note any tint changes during different times to figure out what works best.
