You can’t kill a fake plant, but you can nurture and become attached to a real one. Whether real or fake, plants make great additions to your home.
Maybe you’re on the fence about which kind to purchase. There are pros and cons to each, so you can’t go wrong.
Jamie Withrow, the owner of Jamie’s Secret Garden, shared a few advantages of faux, artificial indoor plants.
Little to no care is involved with faux foliage, minus occasional feather-dusting or rinsing them with cold water in the shower. A person won’t have to worry about lighting, the direction of sunlight or if they’re using the right kind of soil.
While real, energizing, natural greenery provides life to the room — faux plants can be shaped and molded to fit your chosen space without worrying about the correct pot size or soil. Good-quality fake plants hold their shape while still bringing “movement” to a room.
Wendy Lilly, the owner of The Unique Unicorn, which just opened in October, boasts the many benefits of bringing real plants into your home. Real plants can provide numerous health benefits, she said, noting the recent list NASA released of air-purifying plants.
Especially during the pandemic, Lilly pointed out, people turned to real plants.
“When you’re stuck at home, it’s nice to have something green and alive to look at,” she said. Watching something continuously grow as you nurture and care for it can be encouraging.
It’s no secret that real plants are a real commitment. Just as you would care for a pet, you need the right tools and supplies to care for your plants for them to thrive. In fact, one reason many opt out of getting real plants vs “faux” plants is due to the upkeep.
This is initially what deterred Alyssa Heldenbrand, mom of 3, before she rediscovered her love of plants about a year ago.
“Fifteen years ago, I bought a cactus from Walmart for $2. I did zero research and instead watered it every day. It didn’t take long for that sweet little cactus to go to the big desert in the sky,” she said. “I spent the next 14 years assuming I had a black thumb and decided to strictly stick to faux plants.”
However, she decided to give it another shot. A huge benefit to real plants is how they contribute to a person’s mental health. Simply put, they can be a mood-booster, even a confidence booster, and this is what Heldenbrand discovered.
“This time, when buying a plant, I would do a quick google search first and, with my success, this incredible sense of accomplishment formed,” she said. “I had just had my third child in less than four years, and I discovered this hobby was such a great way to channel my stress and exhaustion.”
Working with a new houseplant to find where it most thrives in her home and seeing new growth has been a blessing to her mental health, she said.
Maybe you’re like Heldenbrand, who benefits from caring for and nurturing her real plants. Or maybe you prefer the lower-maintenance beauty of faux plants in your home. Find what works best for you.
