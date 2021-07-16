Is that macramé wall hanging your Grandma has in her living room out of style? I think knot. What’s old is new again as macramé experiences a modern resurgence.
St. Joseph artist Meghan Vee first started experimenting with fiber art in February. Previously, her work focused on watercolor prints inspired by movies or music, but if she made a mistake, she’d have to start all over. Macramé, she said, is very forgiving.
“With this, it’s just a matter of untying a few knots,” Vee said. “It’s nice to know something can be salvaged.”
She loves how the therapeutic process of making simple knots can evolve into a thing of beauty. Vee makes wall hangings currently but would like to get into keychains, plant hangers and eventually curtains. Most of her pieces are about 1 foot wide and 2.5 feet long, but she has made some as wide as 2 feet. She uses single-strand cotton cord that she orders in 100 feet rolls and can knot the entire roll into a 1 by 2 ½ foot piece.
Single-strand cord is easier to work with and it allows her to fray the cord and make more intricate knots, she said.
Other macramé supplies, according to thesprucecrafts.com, include:
Twine
Leather
Jute
Hemp
Wooden beads
Mounting rings.
Vee estimates that one piece currently takes her about two to three hours to create.
“I enjoy spending time in a room just tying and seeing what comes of it,” she said.
While Vee doesn’t use patterns to make her art, there are plenty of places online to get them. She googles or searches YouTube for tutorials on individual knots that she incorporates into her pieces.
To get her own pattern going, it takes around 100 knots, with four to five different types of knots in a single piece.
“With any art I pursue, I don’t like following a direction,” Vee said. “I like guides and then I take it from there.”
If you’re interested in learning macramé, thesprucecrafts.com suggests learning a few basic knots and starting with a simple project. Once you learn the basics, you can build on your knotty knowledge and create your own patterns like Vee.
“Even though I’ve only been doing it a few months,” Vee said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”
