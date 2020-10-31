While Christmas decorations have trends like anything else, Shirley Parrish has held on to tradition.
“I just love the look of the holidays the way my mother and grandmother did it,” she said.
The St. Joseph woman owns two of her family’s vintage trees, one packed full of tinsel, and another silver tinsel, handed down to her with the passing of her loved ones. Each year, Parrish places one in her living room’s front window and the other in an upstairs spare bedroom.
“For years, I had people tell me how gaudy they were,” Parrish said. “But in the last few years, I’ve seen them in stores. So everything that is old is someone new and trendy again.”
Parrish’s sister-in-law, Angela Parrish, also prefers an old-fashioned Christmas. She drags out her heavy, 60-year-old artificial Spruce each year and adorns it with chunks of silver tinsel chunks.
“My great-aunt had the most beautiful decor,” Angela Parrish said. “Her tree always looked like the kids helped her but it was just the way they decorated back then. It was the style, I guess. But I always thought it was lovely.”
Both women use the traditional red, white and green colors throughout their homes rather than navy blue, plaids and other chic styles found on the covers of magazines.
Yet that doesn’t mean either one forgoes a shopping trip or two for new items each year.
“It’s not hard to find ‘traditional’ Christmas decor,” Shirley Parrish said. “I mean, just a couple of years ago, the ceramic Christmas trees with the little lights were back on the shelves. I adored my grandmother’s tree like that so I got one and it fits perfectly with my displays.”
From the oversized, and almost creepy, plastic Santa statue on the porch to the tinsel-stuffed trees and wooden ornaments, both women have found a way to incorporate new and old.
Parrish said with the recent trend of “old-fashioned” Christmas decor can fit right in with her vintage pieces, but she finds most of her new-to-her goodies at estate sales, thrift stores or garage sales.