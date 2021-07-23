For most parents, decorating the nursery is a highlight of pregnancy.
Mothers Tori Pederson and Avery Crawford found sheer joy in creating a new space for their babies.
“It was very important to me, as a mama, to have an adorable nursery,” Pederson said. “I think it’s mainly just the excitement from bringing a new life into the world — we want everything to be perfect. I think planning the nursery and setting it all up, adds another level of excitement to having a baby. Now for my husband, I’m not sure he thought the nursery was as important as I did. But I’m also a perfectionist and he is not.”
Nonetheless, it was Pederson’s father who crafted the full, accent wall to set the stage for the crib.
Crawford said she was over the moon to finally pick out pink paint colors, flowers and everything girly. Having had two sons previously, a little girl was going to change up her previous decorating experiences.
“I’m not really a girly girl but there seemed to be something sweet, innocent and whimsical about decorating a girl’s nursery,” she said. “I went a little over the top with boy stuff with the others so I wanted her room to be delicate and simple. I love gardening, and her name is Lilly, so I embraced that theme.”
While there aren’t necessarily “trends” in nurseries, pop culture and a multitude of design shows definitely play a factor. Harry Potter-themed rooms and farmhouse chic are pretty common for children’s rooms.
Both women said they went to Pinterest for inspiration.
“It’s the best for getting ideas and also creating a mood board for inspiration,” said Pederson.
Crawford said she had two boards in Pinterest. She was so excited to start planning a nursery but didn’t know if it was a boy or girl at first.
Yet planning a nursery design and executing it are two entirely different things. Crawford had a lot on her plate during her pregnancy so she and her husband waited until almost last minute to finish.
“I really regretted that decision,” she said. “While I’m happy with the way it turned out, I wish I would have started in sooner. Standing on a step stool to hang flowers wasn’t easy with my big belly in the way.”
Pederson said her nursery took about a full month to complete, getting everything set up and the painting.
She would agree with Crawford: the earlier the better.
“I was stressed out as we finished it completely, one and a half weeks before I had my son,” she said. “I would definitely suggest to start a few months before you’re due, to take as much stress off of you as possible and so that you can sit down and relax as you get more and more tired.”
