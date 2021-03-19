Carol Anderson didn’t flinch when she purchased an old, broken stove at a flea market four years ago. In fact, the St. Joseph woman knew it would be a perfect fit in her home.
Anderson and her husband, Mike, had started the massive undertaking of remodeling their 100-year-old farm house just one year prior to their bargain find.
Carol Anderson, a self-proclaimed “wild child,” had big plans for incorporating massive amounts of color in the home.
“I’ve always been in love with color,’ she said. “The brighter the better. And a different color in every room.”
While some might disagree with the idea of a canary yellow entryway leading into an ocean blue living room, the Andersons hope to recreate a home that resembles their island vacation stays.
“So many other countries embrace bold colors and playful decor,” she said. “Something about it is relaxing and cozy.”
As for the large appliance, the Andersons had it sandblasted and a fresh coat of Fairfax Green applied. It will be a perfect fit for their white, black and green kitchen.
From toasters to refrigerators, appliances are going bold with colors like baby blue and yellow to red and orange.
