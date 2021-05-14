Maybe you’ve been watching a little too much “Extreme Home Makeover” and suddenly feel the need to redo your entire kitchen. Instead of investing in a full renovation (because, honestly, you don’t have time for that right now), why not give your kitchen a cabinet refresh?
Justin Myers, the owner of Heartland Paint & Floors, shares the process so you can revamp your cabinets like a pro.
First, decide if you want to paint or gel stain. The procedure with both is pretty much the same.
“Prep work is key,” Myers said, even if that seems like the least fun part of the whole process.
Start by cleaning your cabinets. De-gloss them. Do a light buff sand. Synthetic steel wool is preferred for this process, as sandpaper can damage your cabinets.
Next, choose your primer. He recommends Stix or Fresh Start. For the topcoat, he suggests Advance or Cabinet Coat. Prime one coat and paint two coats. “This gives cabinets the facelift you’re looking for,” he said.
Be sure to use specific cabinet and trim grade paint, not just any semi-gloss wall paint, Myers said. Popular, top-selling colors right now include ultimately white, white dove, simply white and decorators white.
When white and gray aren’t trending, navy blue and teal colors are favorites, Myers said, and gold and brass accents are popular right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.