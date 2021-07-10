Jenny Cathcart knows the power of setting intentions, as well as the power of women supporting women.
Thus gathering women to create vision boards seemed like a no-brainer to Cathcart, who is a health coach, when her friend Alyson Fisher suggested the idea. And in true COVID-era fashion, the women arranged for the meeting to take place via Zoom in January.
Vision boards, also called dream boards, consist of a collage of images or affirmations from which to draw inspiration in achieving goals. The St. Joseph-area women participating in Cathcart’s Zoom call shared ideas about their individual goals and how to put a board together, with some pasting pictures from magazines to physical boards and others taking a digital approach, such as through the design app Canva.
Whatever content they chose for their boards and whatever approach they took to creating them, one thing Cathcart emphasized to all the women was the importance of “feeling” their board going forward.
“You want to look at it and visualize yourself having that experience as if it’s actually happened,” she said.
One image on her board, for example, is of a condo at Lake of the Ozarks. Seeing this photo whenever she pulls up her vision board on her phone or looks at a physical printout that hangs in her house, she practices putting herself in a mental mindset of already owning her dream vacation property.
“On a woo-woo level, I think it raises your frequency for making things happen,” Cathcart said. “And on a less woo-woo level, you’re thinking, ‘What can I do today or this week to make this happen?’”
She adds that her natural tendency in creating vision boards over the past few years has been to start with ideas and then to find images that correspond to them. On the other hand, her friend Fisher starts by paging through a stack of magazines to see what images speak to her, then she goes from there in pinpointing specific goals.
And just as there’s no one right way to create a vision board, there’s also no rule saying the board has to stay the same over time.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to change their images or other things on their board as goals shift,” Cathcart said, adding that in her case, one thing that’s changed is a picture of a specific school. While she initially had her sights set on it for furthering her education, she ultimately decided to go with a different school and modified her vision board accordingly.
Speaking of making modifications over time: Cathcart has found that while her approach to vision boards early on included as many images as possible, she’s focused on just five to seven items in recent years to dedicate more focus to each one. Also, one other thing new to her vision-casting this year was the creation of a branding statement that voices lofty aspirations for her personal and professional lives as though these goals are already a reality.
“So many things try to knock you down along the way that sometimes you get discouraged,” Cathcart said, “so you need something that keeps you going, keeps you focused.”
Creating this kind of tool is also what motivated Mary Ingersoll to participate in the vision board group. Ingersoll, who owns Inspirations Dance Center in Savannah, said that although it had been a while since she’d done anything like this, her experience with a goal-setting technique had shown how powerful it can be to depict dreams visibly.
For her, this previously took the form of a wish list she made as she began her business and was thinking of all the things she hoped to have in its future location, such as plenty of bathroom space and room for her to have her own office. Now in her 14th year of business, seven of those in her current location, she can look back and see every item on that list checked off.
“Everything on that list came to fruition, which is proof to me that it works when you set that intention,” Ingersoll says.
She added that having already seen so many of her dreams come true, she’s sometimes struggled with feeling selfish in hoping for more. Still, she found creating this year’s vision board was a good exercise in focusing on how she wants to experience her life.
“Not everything is about procurement,” she said, also noting that the effects of the pandemic on her mental health in 2020 played a strong role in the goals she set for 2021. “My vision board is more about people and experiences and remembering that I am enough. It’s a reminder to savor things and to find the joy in every day.”
She set her board as the lock screen on her phone, ensuring that she sees its reminders often. Among these are words and images depicting celebration and appreciation, as well as a Bible verse: “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” Ingersoll also included an image for travel — something she’s excited to return to after last year’s lockdowns — as well as a list of personal affirmations.
“I can come back to those affirmations when I need them when I have a day where I need a little zhuzh,” she said.
Ingersoll added that she’s supplemented her vision board with lists of daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly goals that she revisits periodically to help her refocus. On her daily list, for example, are goals to eat well, move her body, spend time with her kids and connect with her partner, while her monthly list includes a goal to send out birthday cards to extended family.
Knowing continued focus and encouragement help keep goals front-of-mind, Cathcart’s vision board group has met several more times since its initial Zoom call. Participants have continued to bounce ideas off each other, have shared struggles and have sometimes even offered networking opportunities for bringing those vision boards closer to fulfillment.
“I think anytime women are supporting women, there’s something empowering about it,” Cathcart said.
