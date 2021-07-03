Incorporating an Americana theme in a home can walk a fine line between tacky and chic. Myriam Crawford said it’s the style she struggles with the most.
“Any time I have a client that wants to go all-in with a patriotic, Americana theme, my stomach drops,” she said.
The Maryville, Missouri, designer said those consultations are tough because she never wants to offend a homeowner who may have a different vision of what that means.
“Usually they already have a collection of home decor that they want to use and still want their home to look high-end, like that farmhouse-chic look they see on HGTV,” Crawford said. “But there’s not a lot of style choices that include dozens of eagle statues, flags and over-the-top wreaths.”
Crawford encourages people to think outside the box as far as what patriotic or Americana means. In fact, she said things like baseball, maps and agriculture are equally as meaningful as a flag or the obvious colors red, white and blue.
“An easy way to pull this off is to get to the heart of what you feel means patriotic to you,” she said. “If an eagle is a fair representation then maybe choose a beautiful wing made of bronzed metal to hang vertically with a grouping of photos.”
She warns against using too many knick knacks that could give off the look of a museum or souvenir shop.
Another suggestion would be to incorporate soft, almost faded, shades of brick red, navy blue and cream colors instead of bright and bold reds, whites and blues.
Crawford said it can be hard to tell people their style is outdated, but Americana is really tricky.
“For me, personally, I love patriotic, Americana-inspired decor,” she said. “My father is a veteran and there’s something powerful about being an American. However, I stray from overwhelming military themes and focus on core values, which tend to be more heartfelt. Coupling medals, flags or military memorabilia with pictures of old baseball games, for example, makes more sense.”
In most of her designs, Crawford said clients are more than willing to embrace her version of Americana which could be loosely translated into farmhouse chic or country. She prefers to mix metals, fabrics and especially old and new to create a cohesive design.
“If I’m going to use an old red rocking chair in a living room and maybe a framed, distressed American flag, I’ll throw in a chrome lamp or black frames,” she said. “If there’s a pretty Americana pillow, just make sure to add pillows that don’t have those colors to give balance. The key is to just understand that not every single piece of furniture and accessory needs to be red, white, blue or distressed.”
